Pension Fund Seeks Quick Win In Caesars Arbitration Case

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 7:19 PM EDT) -- A union pension fund, saying it is protected by U.S. pension law, urged a New Jersey federal court on Friday to toss a suit brought by Caesars Entertainment Corp., which is seeking to nix an arbitration award by arguing it was unfairly penalized when it partially withdrew from the fund after closing its Showboat Atlantic City casino.



The International Union of Operating Engineers Local 68 Pension Fund in a cross motion for summary judgment said the federal Multiemployer Pension Plan Amendments Act of 1980 was enacted...

