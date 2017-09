Paul Hastings Wrangles Complex Lease For Facebook In SF

Law360, Minneapolis (September 28, 2017, 2:24 PM EDT) -- Facebook recently reached a deal to lease a whopping 436,000 square feet in San Francisco — the largest lease in the city in three years — at an under-construction mixed-use tower, and the company looked to Paul Hastings LLP to help sort out a host of issues ranging from security to building access to design.



The deal, Facebook Inc.'s first lease in San Francisco, is for all the office space across 33 floors at Jay Paul Co.'s 181 Fremont, and what made the transaction particularly challenging...

To view the full article, register now.