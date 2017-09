9th Circ. Uber Driver Suits Await High Court Class Waiver Ruling

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 3:44 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Friday paused several class actions alleging Uber misclassified drivers as independent contractors, saying it’ll hold off on ruling until the U.S. Supreme Court decides a trio of closely watched cases on whether employers can legally include class waiver provisions in employee arbitration agreements.



Just days before their Friday order hitting pause on proceedings, Circuit Judges Richard C. Tallman, Richard R. Clifton and Sandra S. Ikuta heard oral arguments in the consolidated appeal involving four high-profile class actions, known as the O'Connor, Yucesoy,...

