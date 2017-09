'We're Laundering Money,' $2B Payday Loan Fraud Jury Hears

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 5:31 PM EDT) -- A former tribal office manager on Monday conceded that she snooped on email and poached documents related to racer Scott Tucker and attorney Timothy Muir's payday loan empire, but not before Manhattan jurors hearing charges against Tucker and Muir heard the witness tell her boss that she thought the tribe was laundering money.



Cari Williams, an Oklahoma real estate agent who worked for the tribe before being fired in 2013, was on the stand for a second roller-coaster day as Tucker and Muir's criminal trial before...

To view the full article, register now.