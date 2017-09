Source Code Expert Disqualified In StubHub Trade Secret War

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 6:33 PM EDT) -- An expert witness for StubHub Inc. was recently disqualified after a California federal judge found that she had previously conducted a confidential analysis as a neutral third-party during discussions aimed at settling the trade secrets dispute between the ticket giant and a computer programming company.



U.S. District Judge Stephen Wilson on Friday said Cynthia Lee originally had been jointly hired as a neutral third-party to compare source code related to Calendar Research LLC's smartphone messaging platform and StubHub products and had “effectively switched sides” in agreeing...

