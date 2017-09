Freight Shipper Will Settle FCA Claims Over DOD Bribes

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 6:21 PM EDT) -- Mercer Transportation Co. Inc. and the federal government have agreed to settle a False Claims Act case brought by a whistleblower accusing the company of bribing U.S. Department of Defense officials in order to land “sensitive freight shipments,” then inflating shipping costs, a Georgia federal judge said Monday.



U.S. District Judge Leslie J. Abrams ordered the case administratively closed to allow the parties to finalize the settlement, noting that the sides had reached an agreement in principle and aimed to wrap up the specifics by mid-October....

