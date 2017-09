Calif. Judge Certifies 2 Classes In VW Autodialing Suit

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 7:35 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday certified two classes of Volkswagen owners who claim the automaker and a marketing company illegally targeted their cellphones with autodialed calls in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, but cut one of the four named vehicle owners from the suit because he agreed to be contacted.



In one order, U.S. District Judge Andre Birotte Jr. found that named plaintiffs Brian Trenz, Caitlyn Farrell and Noelle Simms had sufficiently shown that their claims against Volkswagen Group America Inc. and On-Line...

To view the full article, register now.