Financier, Banker's Iran Sanctions Trial Delayed 4 Weeks

Law360, New York (September 25, 2017, 4:41 PM EDT) -- The trial of Turkish-Iranian financier Reza Zarrab and Turkish banker Mehmet Hakan Atilla on charges of evading U.S. sanctions against Iran was pushed back for at least a month and maybe longer by a New York federal judge on Monday.



The trial, which was set to begin Oct. 30, will not start until Nov. 27 at the earliest, due in part to a superseding indictment that dropped a few short weeks before the trial was due to start, U.S. District Judge Richard M. Berman said. The...

