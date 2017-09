Feds Look To Nip Comanche Bid To Stymie Chickasaw Casino

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 6:53 PM EDT) -- The federal government urged a district court judge Monday to reject the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma's bid to block federal approvals for a Chickasaw Nation casino while the Comanches’ suit challenging a land acquisition for the project plays out, saying the case can be resolved before the Chickasaw casino opens.



The Comanche tribe, which operates its own casino less than 45 miles up the Red River from the under-construction Chickasaw casino, asked the court on Aug. 30 for a temporary restraining order and a preliminary injunction...

