Examiner OK'd To Investigate National Events Ch. 11 Case

Law360, New York (September 26, 2017, 4:10 PM EDT) -- An attorney from Halperin Battaglia Benzija LLP was approved by a New York bankruptcy court on Monday to serve as the independent examiner of defunct ticket reseller and alleged Ponzi scheme vehicle National Events, at the request of the federal bankruptcy watchdog.



Alan D. Halperin will serve alongside National Events’ “estate fiduciary” Edward J. LoBello of Meyer Suozzi English & Klein PC. Both men are tasked with investigating the tangled web of transactions that led to the debtor’s downfall and uncovering possible causes of action....

