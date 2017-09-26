Uber, Ex-CEO’s Fraud Cost Investors Billions, Suit Claims

Law360, San Francisco (September 26, 2017, 9:23 PM EDT) -- Uber Technologies Inc. and its former chief executive covered up illicit business tactics that ended up costing company investors billions when they were revealed, according to a proposed class action filed in California federal court Tuesday.



A Texas-based retirement fund claims Uber, which is not publicly traded, and its former CEO Travis Kalanick misled investors about the ride-hailing company's corporate practices to induce them to buy Uber securities. In the past year, a “shocking litany of corporate misconduct” has come to light in media reports, sending Uber's...

