Uber, Ex-CEO’s Fraud Cost Investors Billions, Suit Claims

By Dorothy Atkins

Law360, San Francisco (September 26, 2017, 9:23 PM EDT) -- Uber Technologies Inc. and its former chief executive covered up illicit business tactics that ended up costing company investors billions when they were revealed, according to a proposed class action filed in California federal court Tuesday. 

A Texas-based retirement fund claims Uber, which is not publicly traded, and its former CEO Travis Kalanick misled investors about the ride-hailing company's corporate practices to induce them to buy Uber securities. In the past year, a “shocking litany of corporate misconduct” has come to light in media reports, sending Uber's...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Irving Firemen's Relief & Retirement Fund v. Uber Technologies et al


Case Number

4:17-cv-05558

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

370(Other Fraud)

Judge

Donna M. Ryu

Date Filed

September 26, 2017

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular