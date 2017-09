Ex-Raytheon Engineer Seeks $3.56M In Retaliation Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (September 26, 2017, 9:43 PM EDT) -- A former Raytheon engineer suffered $3.56 million in damages when the defense contractor fired him for whistleblowing about fraud on time records submitted to the government, his attorney told a California federal jury during closing arguments Tuesday, while Raytheon shot back that he was fired for padding his hours.



Plaintiff Joo Lee worked at Raytheon for almost 20 years, receiving “consistent, excellent performance reviews,” but was terminated in June 2015 after formally complaining to the company that supervisors were expecting employees to work more than 40...

