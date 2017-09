Spectrum Dubs TCPA Unconstitutional In Call Dispute

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 4:36 PM EDT) -- Spectrum challenged the constitutionality of recent amendments to the Telephone Consumer Protection Act on Tuesday, telling a California federal judge overseeing litigation accusing the company of making autodialed calls that the changes violate the First Amendment by creating exemptions for government-sent messages about debts while barring similar private calls.



Charter Communications Inc., which does business as Spectrum, asked for judgment on the pleadings in Steve Gallion’s proposed class action accusing it of bombarding consumers’ phones with robocalls, contending that the TCPA provision he invokes is unconstitutional...

