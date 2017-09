Atty Pleads Not Guilty To Theft From Reservation Program

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 5:15 PM EDT) -- A South Dakota lawyer accused of stealing from a federally funded program that takes on the court cases of low-income individuals on Native American reservations has told a federal judge he’s innocent of the charges.



Kevin Lewis in his initial court appearance last week entered a plea of not guilty to two counts of theft from programs receiving federal funds after a Sept. 19 indictment accused him of stealing money from Dakota Plains Legal Services when he worked there as a managing attorney representing people in...

