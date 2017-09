Jury Clears Raytheon In Engineer's $3.56M Retaliation Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (September 27, 2017, 3:02 PM EDT) -- A California federal jury on Wednesday found that a former Raytheon Co. engineer wasn’t wrongfully terminated from his six-figure job for complaining that the defense contractor told employees to commit "timecard fraud" on records submitted to the government.



Joo Lee claimed that his firing from Raytheon was retaliation for blowing the whistle about the “timecard fraud” and violated public policy. He sought $3.56 million in damages.



An eight-person jury reached the verdict in Raytheon's favor on Wednesday, after about two hours of deliberation.



Lee’s attorney Jason...

