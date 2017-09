UK ‘Bitterly Disappointed’ By Duties On Bombardier Jets

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 5:24 PM EDT) -- British Prime Minister Theresa May said she is “bitterly disappointed” by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s preliminary decision to impose a 220 percent duty on Canada-based Bombardier Inc.’s new line of commercial jets, a move that could reportedly affect 4,200 workers in Northern Ireland.



U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said Tuesday that U.S. Customs and Border Protection will be required to charge importers a 220-percent duty on the C-Series jets after rival Boeing Co. alleged Bombardier received unfair subsidies from the Canadian government. May said on...

