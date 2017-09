GE Accused Of Losing $700M In Retirement Plan Investments

Law360, Los Angeles (September 27, 2017, 8:28 PM EDT) -- General Electric Co. took its retirement plan investors' money and parked it in company-run funds even as they continued to perform poorly, according to a proposed class action filed in California federal court Tuesday that says the company violated ERISA and cost workers $700 million in savings.



A group of retirement plan participants led by Kristi Haskins said that GE violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act when it favored collecting fees for investments in GE-branded funds instead of performing its fiduciary duty to wisely manage...

