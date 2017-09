Sheppard Mullin Can Arbitrate Claim It Bungled $50M RE Deal

Law360, Los Angeles (September 27, 2017, 7:36 PM EDT) -- A California judge Wednesday granted Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP’s request to arbitrate a bankruptcy trustee’s suit accusing the firm of bungling a $50 million California real estate deal, saying the trustee is bound by an arbitration agreement signed by the debtor company.



Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Randolph Hammock issued a tentative ruling prior to a scheduled hearing Wednesday which he adopted as his final order. In the written decision, the judge noted that plaintiff trustee Richard A. Marshack, on behalf of Stradella Investments...

To view the full article, register now.