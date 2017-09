Tribal Atty Fined By FTC Testifies At $2B Payday Loan Trial

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 5:28 PM EDT) -- Lawyer Troy LittleAxe on Wednesday told Manhattan jurors hearing criminal charges against racer Scott Tucker and attorney Timothy Muir that the pair once had complete control over the Modoc tribe's payday loan operation, but his value as a witness may have been reduced during cross-examination.



LittleAxe, who in 2015 was fined $25,000 by the Federal Trade Commission for predatory loan practices as part of a wide-ranging probe into Tucker and Muir's operations, testified under an immunity agreement during a third calendar week of trial before U.S....

