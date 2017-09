Airbnb Must Answer For Rowdy Guests, Landlord Says

Law360, New York (September 27, 2017, 7:47 PM EDT) -- An apartment complex owner pursuing a class action against Airbnb alleging rowdy guests cost money and disturb long-term tenants urged a California federal court on Wednesday not to dismiss its suit, arguing Airbnb is "dead wrong" to say it doesn't share responsibility for breaches in the owner’s lease provisions.



Airbnb Inc. and Airbnb Payments Inc. wrongly claim that the suit lodged by AIMCO Venezia LLC and Park La Brea LLC, subsidiaries of large national landlord Apartment Investment and Management Co., is about Aimco’s attempt to force...

To view the full article, register now.