High Court Denies Bids To Revive BofA, JPM Class Actions

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 1:39 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday said it would not hear a pair of cases seeking to revive class action complaints against JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Bank of America Corp. alleging the banks violated their fiduciary duty by steering investors into high-cost mutual funds.



The high court denied petitioners’ bids to have their appeal heard by the court’s nine justices, known as petitions for writs of certiorari, sought separately by investors who claim the Seventh Circuit incorrectly interpreted the Securities Litigation Uniform Standards Act in...

