Islanders Submit New Arena Bid For Belmont Racetrack Site

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 7:34 PM EDT) -- The National Hockey League's New York Islanders on Thursday said that it has submitted a proposal to a New York state redevelopment agency for a new hockey arena next to the Belmont Park thoroughbred horseracing track, although it could have competition from the soccer team New York City FC.



The Islanders said it is part of a group called New York Arena Partners LLC, which is also affiliated with New York Mets owner Fred Wilpon’s Sterling Equities, that has submitted a proposal to the Empire State...

To view the full article, register now.