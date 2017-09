NFL Seeks To Keep Alive NY Suit Over Elliott Suspension

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 10:28 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Thursday ordered the NFL and the players union to meet and discuss a potential stay of the league’s New York lawsuit to affirm Dallas Cowboys star running back Ezekiel Elliott’s six-game domestic violence suspension while the Fifth Circuit determines whether the union properly filed its prior challenge in Texas federal court.



U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla granted a request by the parties to conference over the National Football League Players Association's bid to dismiss the league’s New York suit....

