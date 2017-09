Samsung Washing Machine Cases Could Head To Oklahoma

Law360, Boston (September 28, 2017, 4:54 PM EDT) -- Most of the consumers and retailers embroiled in a lawsuit over Samsung top-loading washing machines that allegedly vibrate and blow their lids off told the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation at a hearing in Boston Thursday that the case would be best served as an MDL in the Western District of Oklahoma.



Lawyers for Samsung itself and big-box retaliers that sold the allegedly defective devices said Oklahoma made the most sense, as did an attorney for a large group of plaintiffs there.



The washing machine buyers...

