JPML Skeptical Of Blue Spike IP Suit Consolidation Effort

Law360, Boston (September 28, 2017, 4:29 PM EDT) -- Data security patent-holder Blue Spike faced a skeptical Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on Thursday in Boston when it asked to transfer a number of its patent suits to the Eastern District of Texas against companies like Barnes & Noble, Juniper Networks, Toshiba and Roku, arguing that the complexity of the litigation would lend itself to an MDL.



But the attorney for the company faced skeptical questions from the seven-judge panel about whether a transfer would complicate, rather than streamline, cases involving 34 patents around the...

