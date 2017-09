Attys Get Potential Path To Payment In $350M EB-5 Visa Case

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 6:58 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge agreed Thursday to modify an asset freeze in a $350 million EB-5 visa fraud suit against embattled Jay Peak ski resort owner Ariel Quiros, clearing the way for his former attorneys to seek up to $1 million in insurance payments to cover fees they say they’re owed.



U.S. District Judge Darrin P. Gayles signed off on a request by Leon Cosgrove LLC and Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP to modify the asset freeze after they reached an agreement on the issue with...

