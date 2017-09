5 Tax Fights To Watch In The Supreme Court

Law360, New York (September 28, 2017, 9:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court is facing a number of headline-grabbing tax cases that could change the landscape of unclaimed property laws, restrict the government’s prosecutorial power under a section of the federal tax code, and upend sales tax laws pertaining to the online marketplace.



Here are five cases the justices have agreed to review or could take up.



Scope of Tax Code’s ‘Omnibus Clause’



The Supreme Court has taken up a convicted tax dodger’s appeal to review the reach of the tax code’s “omnibus clause,” which...

