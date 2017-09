Waymo, Uber Are Denied Bid To Seal Due Diligence Report

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 4:03 PM EDT) -- Waymo, Uber and key figures in their trade secrets dispute won’t be able to keep the public from seeing a 2016 due diligence report prepared for Uber as the ride-hailing giant weighed buying a self-driving vehicle company founded by a former Waymo employee, a California federal judge ruled Thursday.



In a three-page order, U.S. District Judge William Alsup rejected bids by Google affiliate Waymo LLC, Uber Technologies Inc., ex-Waymo worker and Ottomotto LLC founder Anthony Levandowski and former Google and Ottomotto employee Lior Ron to keep parts or...

