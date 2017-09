ESPN App User Backed By Privacy Watchdog In 9th Circ. Row

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 3:10 PM EDT) -- Privacy watchdog the Electronic Privacy Information Center on Thursday backed up an app user accusing ESPN of running afoul of the Video Privacy Protection Act, arguing before the Ninth Circuit that Congress gave consumers standing to sue when it enacted the law.



In a proposed amicus brief, EPIC argued that because Congress entitled consumers who had been harmed by violations of the VPPA to a private right of action, victims of wrongful personal information disclosures had suffered a concrete injury and thus had standing to sue....

