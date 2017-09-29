Apple Reveals Record Number Of National Security Requests

Law360, Nashville (September 29, 2017, 8:33 PM EDT) -- Apple received its largest ever number of national security-related requests for access to data in the first half of 2017, the technology giant revealed Thursday, amid a broader debate over the pending renewal of certain surveillance powers by Congress.



Cupertino, California-based Apple Inc. received somewhere between 13,250 and 13,499 national security requests from the U.S. government between January and June related to between 9,000 and 9,249 accounts, the company said in its semi-annual report listing legal requests for customer information made by governments and private parties.



These include both national...

To view the full article, register now.