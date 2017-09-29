Apple Reveals Record Number Of National Security Requests
Cupertino, California-based Apple Inc. received somewhere between 13,250 and 13,499 national security requests from the U.S. government between January and June related to between 9,000 and 9,249 accounts, the company said in its semi-annual report listing legal requests for customer information made by governments and private parties.
These include both national...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login