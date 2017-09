High Court Stance On Sports Betting Could Reshape Industry

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 9:34 PM EDT) -- All eyes in the sports world should be on the U.S. Supreme Court this term, which commences Monday, as the court reviews a federal law that prohibits states from allowing sports betting in a case that could dramatically change the North American sports industry.



The Supreme Court surprised many onlookers over the summer when it accepted two petitions for certiorari on the final day of its last term from New Jersey and the New Jersey Thoroughbred Horsemen's Association Inc. challenging the federal Professional and Amateur Sports...

