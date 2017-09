DraftKings, FanDuel Duck College Athlete Likeness Suit

Law360, New York (September 29, 2017, 6:56 PM EDT) -- An Indiana federal judge on Friday threw out a proposed class action by college athletes accusing DraftKings and FanDuel of profiting off the use of their names, images and likenesses, saying their claims are barred by exemptions to the state’s right-of-publicity law.



U.S. District Judge Tanya Walton Pratt determined that the use of fictitious salaries and commentary pertaining to the likely performances of student-athletes fell within the “newsworthiness” exception of the Indiana right-of-publicity statute. The judge noted that the student-athletes allege the salaries and commentary to...

