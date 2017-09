Judge Nixes $130M Land-Use Jury Award, Orders New Trial

Law360, San Francisco (September 29, 2017, 7:40 PM EDT) -- A Missouri federal judge on Friday vacated a $130 million jury verdict and ordered a new damages trial over the amount Sho-Me Power Electric Cooperative should have to pay a class of Missouri landowners for violating electric easements by using a fiber optic cable for commercial telecommunications purposes.



U.S. District Judge Nanette K. Laughrey said that after reviewing the trial transcript she'd concluded the amount of damages awarded by the jury doesn’t square with the weight of the evidence and the issue must be taken up...

