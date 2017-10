Restaurant Owner Facing $1.95M DOL Fine Can't Escape Suit

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 3:17 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Friday refused to grant a restaurant owner's bid to escape payment of a $1.95 million state Department of Labor fine meant to cover employees' unpaid minimum wages, overtime and tips, ruling that he unlawfully transferred property to family members so he would appear to be insolvent and unable to pay the fine.



U.S. District Judge Robert W. Sweet denied summary judgment to owner Ji Sung Yoo and other members of the Yoo family, who allegedly arranged for the deeds to...

To view the full article, register now.