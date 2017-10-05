Employers Should Be Wary Of Turning Over Employee Info

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 11:14 AM EDT) -- When a government agency requests the contact information for a company’s employees, whether by subpoena, civil investigation demand or otherwise, the company’s knee-jerk reaction may be to produce the data without a second thought. After all, failing to comply with an agency’s information request can have serious consequences, including significant fines and attorneys’ fees. Organizations are similarly obligated to produce documents in connection with lawsuits filed by private parties, however, employers must protect their employees’ personal information from improper disclosure, even when such information is requested...

