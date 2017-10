Defective Brake Class Action Continues Against Hyundai

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 3:46 PM EDT) -- A proposed class action against Hyundai’s U.S. branch over an alleged brake defect in certain Sonata sedans will proceed, a New York federal judge said Friday, finding that although some of the drivers’ claims must be thrown out, others deserved to stay.



The six named plaintiffs have accused Hyundai Motor America of using inadequate materials in the braking systems of 2006-2010 model year Sonatas, a decision that led to premature corrosion, brake pad seizure and out-of-pocket repair costs for the proposed class due to the automaker’s...

