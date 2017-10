Menendez 'Hostile' Over Medicare Policy, Ex-Official Says

Law360, Newark (October 2, 2017, 9:59 PM EDT) -- Sen. Bob Menendez twice spoke in a “hostile” manner in challenging the policy underlying an $8.9 million Medicare overbilling demand made against a Florida ophthalmologist, a former high-ranking official with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services testified Monday at the senator and doctor's bribery trial.



Jonathan Blum said Menendez used that tone during a 2009 phone call and a 2012 meeting with regard to the overbilling dispute involving eye doctor Salomon Melgen, saying the senator abruptly hung up the phone and stated at the end...

To view the full article, register now.