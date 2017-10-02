Supreme Court Turns Down Trio Of Antitrust Appeals

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 2:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned down appeals concerning alleged antitrust schemes in the polystyrene container recycling, maritime vehicle shipping, and medical-surgical supply industries, leaving wins in place for the defendants in each case.



Defunct polystyrene recycling company Evergreen Partnering Group had petitioned the justices in its suit alleging Solo Cup, Dart Container and other food container manufacturers conspired against Evergreen. The other two petitions came from a group of buyers of vehicles transported by maritime shipping companies involved in an alleged conspiracy, and from...

