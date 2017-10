Justices Won't Hear 6 False Claims Act Appeals

Law360, Nashville (October 2, 2017, 3:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday turned down six petitions in False Claims Act cases, touching on issues including pleading standards, tolling of the statute of limitations for FCA relators and a potential jurisdictional bar on attorneys’ fee awards.



The justices, per their custom, turned down the petitions without explanation, but noted that Justice Neil Gorsuch did not participate in the consideration of a petition that had come from the Tenth Circuit, his former court.



In that case the relator, oil tycoon Jack Grynberg, had disputed...

