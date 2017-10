Calif. Group Aims For Quick Win In Tribal Casino Land Row

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 1:34 PM EDT) -- A California community group asked the D.C. district court for a quick win in its bid to block the U.S. Department of Interior’s decision to acquire land in trust for a tribe for the purposes of gaming, arguing that the wrong government official made the decision.



Stand Up for California! along with three individuals said Sunday the law specifies who can make the decision to approve the Wilton Rancheria’s request to have land acquired in trust for gaming. Final trust decision cannot be made by the...

To view the full article, register now.