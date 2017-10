Northwestern Can't Strike Deal Talks Info From Transfer Suit

Law360, New York (October 2, 2017, 8:21 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge refused Friday to strike portions of a former basketball player's complaint that mention settlement talks with Northwestern University, in a suit over the loss of a scholarship and NCAA rules requiring athletes to sit out a year after transferring.



U.S. District Judge Andrea R. Wood issued an order denying the school’s motion to strike allegations in the complaint filed by former Northwestern Wildcats basketball player Johnnie Vassar that mention a potential settlement between the player and the school. Vassar alleges that he...

To view the full article, register now.