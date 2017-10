Health Hires: Boston Scientific, Mintz Levin

Law360, New York (October 13, 2017, 1:48 PM EDT) -- Several companies and firms have bolstered their health and life sciences practices over the last few weeks, including Boston Scientific Corp., which named a new general counsel with a wealth of in-house experience, and Mintz Levin, which expanded its health practice with the former general counsel of a major New England health system.



Boston Scientific Nabs GC From Boehringer Ingelheim USA



Desiree Ralls-Morrison Desiree Ralls-Morrison will be leaving her leadership role at Boehringer Ingelheim to serve as senior vice president, general counsel and corporate secretary of Boston...

