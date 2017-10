Feds Want Testimony Nixed In Armored Vehicle Fraud Case

Law360, Nashville (October 2, 2017, 10:43 PM EDT) -- The government asked a Virginia federal judge on Monday to exclude an armored vehicle company’s purported expert, saying it had not been forewarned about the potentially “dubious” testimony in a case accusing the company's owner of criminal fraud related to a $6.3 million federal contract.



In a filing made concurrently with the fifth day of trial in a case accusing Armet Armored Vehicles Inc. and its owner William R. Whyte of defrauding the government on a contract for 32 Gurkha armored gun trucks, prosecutors asked U.S. District...

To view the full article, register now.