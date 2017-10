Kansas Urges Justices To Review Tribal Gambling Ruling

Law360, New York (October 3, 2017, 3:35 PM EDT) -- The state of Kansas and one of its counties have urged the U.S. Supreme Court to consider overturning a Tenth Circuit decision that a National Indian Gaming Commission official’s letter can’t be challenged in court, saying the ruling paved the way for the Quapaw Tribe of Oklahoma’s casino project.



A Tenth Circuit panel in June upheld a lower court decision to toss a suit by Kansas over a letter from the National Indian Gaming Commission’s general counsel saying that land held in trust for the Quapaw...

