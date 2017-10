Rave Co. To Pay Coliseum Agency $3.5M To End Bribery Suit

Law360, Los Angeles (October 4, 2017, 5:00 PM EDT) -- The Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Commission has agreed to accept $3.5 million from a rave producer to settle the remaining claims in a long-running suit accusing a former commission official of accepting bribes from the dance event organizer in exchange for reduced venue fees.



The parties announced the deal in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, according to attorney Charles Slyngstad of Burke Williams & Sorensen LLP, who represents the plaintiff, the governing agency for the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Slyngstad told Law360 on Tuesday that the...

To view the full article, register now.