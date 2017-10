McDonald's Workers Urge 9th Circ. To Revive Pay Suit

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 1:25 PM EDT) -- A group of McDonald's employees have urged the Ninth Circuit to revive their proposed class action accusing eight franchise restaurants in the San Francisco Bay Area of violating wage laws, arguing that the fast-food giant is a joint employer with the franchisee and can be held liable for the wage violations.



The plaintiffs led by Guadalupe Salazar said in their opening appellate brief on Monday that a California district court was wrong to grant summary judgment to McDonald’s Corp. when it concluded that the company was...

