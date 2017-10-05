Expert Analysis

Next Round Of Water Contamination Suits May Involve CWA

By Seth Kerschner and Zachary Griefen October 5, 2017, 12:28 PM EDT

Law360, New York (October 5, 2017, 12:28 PM EDT) -- Manufacturing facilities that produced and used perfluorinated chemicals (PFCs) are already targets of plaintiffs attorneys. Current and former military aviation installations may be next. These military sites may be subject to Clean Water Act litigation risk concerning PFCs used in fire-fighting foam.

PFCs, which include perfluorooctanoic acid (PFOA), Perfluorononanoic acid (PFNA) and perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS), are synthetic substances that are resistant to stains, grease and water. These compounds are designed to be resistant to biodegradation, and so are extremely persistent in the environment, accumulate in organisms...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related

Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular