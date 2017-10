NJ Atty Sent Doctor's Donations For Menendez, Witness Says

Law360, Newark (October 4, 2017, 10:17 PM EDT) -- The managing partner of Scarinci Hollenbeck LLC in 2012 sent a super PAC $600,000 in checks issued by the medical practice of a Florida ophthalmologist and the donations were earmarked for Sen. Bob Menendez's re-election bid that year, according to testimony Wednesday at the senator and doctor's bribery trial.



Donald Scarinci sent a board member of Majority PAC two $300,000 checks made payable to that organization from eye doctor Salomon Melgen's business, and those donations were earmarked to help re-elect Menendez, a New Jersey Democrat, according...

To view the full article, register now.