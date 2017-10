Starbucks Wants Suit Over Underfilled Lattes Iced

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 3:01 PM EDT) -- Starbucks Corp. asked a California federal judge Tuesday for a quick win in a proposed class action over allegedly underfilled lattes and mochas, contending that the allegations are based on blatant inaccuracies about the size of its cups and the beverage-making process.



Lead plaintiffs Siera Strumlauf, Benjamin Robles and Brittany Crittenden have no proof to support claims of Starbucks misrepresenting that its lattes and mochas are 12, 16 or 20 fluid ounces when the drinks are systematically underfilled, the company argued, saying the evidence makes it...

