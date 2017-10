GM, Drivers See Evidence Cut In Ignition Switch Bellwether

Law360, New York (October 4, 2017, 4:58 PM EDT) -- General Motors LLC can block some evidence a driver sought to introduce in an upcoming bellwether trial over ignition switches that allegedly caused cars to lose power without warning, a New York federal judge ruled on Tuesday, while the driver likewise was allowed to exclude some of GM's evidence.



U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman ruled on a number of evidentiary motions from GM and driver Mary Scruggs, with a mixed bag of results for both. The judge denied one of GM's requests and granted the...

To view the full article, register now.